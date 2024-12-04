Treylon Burks Out For The Year After ACL Surgery
2 days agoTennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan said that wide receiver Treylon Burks (knee) had surgery on his torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season. Burks has been a bust for the Titans since they selected him 18th overall in 2022 out of Arkansas. The 24-year-old has played in only 27 games (17 starts) in his first three seasons in the NFL and has caught 53 passes on 92 targets for 699 yards and only one touchdown. He had been on Injured Reserve since Oct. 19. Burks wasn't exactly dealing with a full tear of his ACL, so perhaps he will be in play to start the 2025 regular season on time for the Titans. In just five games played in 2024 before his injury, Burks was well off the fantasy radar and had just four receptions for 34 yards and no touchdowns on eight targets. The Titans will continue to use Calvin Ridley, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Tyler Boyd in three-wide sets.
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
