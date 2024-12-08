Trey Palmer Active For Week 14
3 days agoTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Trey Palmer (hip), who was listed as questionable on the final Week 14 injury report, is officially active on Sunday to take on the visiting Las Vegas Raiders. Palmer popped up on this week's injury report with a hip ailment and was limited in practice on both Thursday and Friday, but he'll be out there this weekend in a depth role for the Bucs again. The matchup against the two-win Raiders is an enticing one, but we still wouldn't suggest the 23-year-old in starting fantasy lineups because of his lack of involvement in Tampa's offense this year, even after Chris Godwin's (ankle) season-ending injury. The second-year pass-catcher hasn't exceeded three catches for 33 yards in a game this year and has a total of just 10 receptions (18 targets) for 141 yards and one touchdown in 10 games. Palmer remains the WR4 behind Mike Evans, Sterling Shepard and rookie Jalen McMillan.
Source: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
