Trevor Lawrence Remains In Concussion Protocol, Not Practicing On Wednesday
2 days agoJacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said that quarterback Trevor Lawrence (concussion) remains in the league's concussion protocol and will not practice on Wednesday. It doesn't come as much of a surprise, as Pederson said earlier this week that the team still hasn't decided if Lawrence will even be able to play again in the final five weeks of the season after suffering a scary concussion in the Week 13 loss to the division-rival Houston Texans on an illegal hit by linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair. The 25-year-old former first overall pick stayed down on the ground for a while and had to be carted off the field. Especially at 2-10 on the year, the Jaguars have no incentive to rush their franchise signal-caller back, so Mac Jones is likely to make his third start of the year this Sunday versus the division-rival Tennessee Titans. In addition to a concussion, Lawrence played through a sprained AC joint in his left (non-throwing) shoulder last weekend.
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
