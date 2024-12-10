Trevon Diggs Returns On Monday Night
2 days agoDallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (groin, knee) was officially active for the Monday night contest in Dallas against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals after missing the last two games with a knee injury. Diggs will return as a starter on the boundary, and backup corner Josh Butler (knee) has been placed on Injured Reserve with a season-ending torn ACL. The Cowboys banged-up defense could certainly use the help to try and slow down one of the most dangerous passing attacks in football in Joe Burrow and company. While it's nice to have Diggs back in the fold for a primetime contest, he could be eased back into the flow after missing the last two games. The 26-year-old ball-hawking defensive back had a league-high 11 interceptions in his second year in the league in 2021 but has just six in three years since. He's recorded 37 tackles (30 solo), two picks and eight pass breakups in 10 starts in 2024.
Source: ESPN Dallas - Todd Archer
Source: ESPN Dallas - Todd Archer