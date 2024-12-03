Trent Williams Grieving The Loss Of His Son
3 days agoSan Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed on Monday that All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams (ankle, personal), who has missed the last couple of games due to a left-ankle injury, spent much of last week grieving the loss of his son. Williams and his wife, Sondra, had a son, Trenton Jr., who was stillborn on Nov. 24. Cornerback Charvarius Ward and his wife also lost their one-year-old daughter due to heart problems this year, with Ward sitting out three games as a result. "He's been dealing with that and he's working through it. We're all just trying to be here for him through it all," Shanahan said about Williams. The 36-year-old is uncertain to play in Week 14 against the Chicago Bears this Sunday. After a Super Bowl appearance last year, the Niners just have never found their stride in 2024 and have dealt with injuries to key players, most notably running back Christian McCaffrey (knee).
Source: ESPN.com - Nick Wagoner
