Travis Homer Injured In Week 14
3 days agoChicago Bears running back Travis Homer (head) had three catches for 11 yards in Sunday's loss to the 49ers. With Roschon Johnson (concussion) out, Homer took over as the No. 2 option behind D'Andre Swift. Unfortunately, he wasn't on the field long before exiting in the second quarter. The 26-year-old will probably undergo more tests in the coming days. But Darrynton Evans would be in line to support Swift if Johnson and Homer aren't available in Week 15 versus the Vikings.
Source: CHGO Bears
