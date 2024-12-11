Trae Young Probable Again For Wednesday
3 days agoAtlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (Achilles) is expected to play on Wednesday in New York. The former Sooner is on the injury report because of right Achilles Tendinitis. However, this injury isn't anything new, so he should play barring a setback. Young has averaged just 20.9 points and shot 31.0% from behind the arc, both down from last season. Fortunately, he has logged a career-high 12.2 assists. Young is always a capable fantasy producer. Yet, he may be even more productive against the Knicks if Jalen Johnson (shoulder), De'Andre Hunter (knee), and Bogdan Bogdanovic (quadriceps) are sidelined.
Source: NBA Injury Report
