Tobias Harris Won't Suit Up Monday
3 weeks agoDetroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (thumb) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Miami Heat due to a thumb sprain. This is only the second game he's missed so far this season, and it doesn't seem like this is a long-term injury. In his place, Ron Holland II could move into the starting five while Jalen Duren could see some added minutes as well if they want to go with a bigger lineup. Holland received 21 minutes in their last game against the Celtics and posted 26 points, three rebounds, and one turnover off of the bench. So he could make a solid streaming option for the time being.
Source: NBA Injury Report
