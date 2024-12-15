Tim Boyle Makes Giants Debut Against The Ravens
3 weeks agoNew York Giants quarterback Tim Boyle made his debut for the team in Sunday's 35-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Signed to the practice squad on November 19, Boyle was activated this week as the primary backup following Drew Lock's heel injury. He entered the game at halftime after starter Tommy DeVito exited with a possible concussion, completing 12 of 24 passes for 123 yards with one touchdown (to Malik Nabers) and one interception. Boyle averaged 5.1 yards per attempt and took one sack, finishing with 7.12 fantasy points in his first action as a Giant.
Source: NFL.com
