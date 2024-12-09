Tigers Not Interested In Alex Bregman At His Price Tag
2 days agoThe Detroit Tigers would love to add a right-handed bat this offseason, but they don't want to pay $200 million for free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman. However, if Bregman's market crashes this winter, the Tigers would be enticed to swoop in and sign him before spring training in mid-February. The Houston Astros' offer to re-sign Bregman has been reported to be for six years and around $156 million, but Bregman is looking for at least $200 million on the open market. It's unlikely that Detroit will get into a bidding war with Houston or any other team for Bregman's services, especially since they already have concerns about his long-term productivity. The 30-year-old also rejected a qualifying offer from Houston, so if Detroit wanted to sign him, they'd have to give up draft picks. Bregman missed some time late in 2024 due to a bone spur in his right elbow but should be ready for 2025 after having surgery.
Source: Detroit Free Press - Evan Petzold
