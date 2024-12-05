Texans Sign Brevin Jordan To One-Year Extension
22 hours agoThe Houston Texans signed tight end Brevin Jordan (knee) to an undisclosed one-year contract extension on Thursday morning, according to a source. Jordan was poised for a breakout season in 2024 but tore his ACL in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears. With the extension in place, the Texans will look forward to having him back in 2025. The 24-year-old served as mostly a lead blocker in the first two games of the season behind pass-catching tight end Dalton Schultz, catching only two of his three targets for seven yards. His injury vaulted Cade Stover into a bigger role behind Schultz this year, but the rookie only has 14 receptions for 132 yards and one touchdown in 13 games played. Jordan has never had more than 20 catches, 219 receiving yards or three touchdowns in any of his four NFL seasons and won't be on the fantasy map in 2025 coming off his serious knee injury.
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
