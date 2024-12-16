Teuvo Teravainen Ends Slump With Three-Point Outing
3 weeks agoChicago Blackhawks winger Teuvo Teravainen collected three points as the team defeated the Islanders 5-3 on home ice on Sunday. He kicked things off with a couple of even-strength assists in the first period and potted a power-play goal in the second. Teravainen recorded as many points as he had across his previous 10 outings. Chicago's offense has been horrible for most of the year, and Teravainen has been limited to 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in 31 games. A lot more is expected from the Finnish forward, who averaged close to 0.70 points only a season ago.
Source: ESPN
