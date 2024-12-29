Terron Armstead Won't Return In Week 17
2 weeks agoMiami Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Week 17 contest against the Cleveland Browns. Knee injuries have plagued Armstead for a significant portion of his time in Miami, and as Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network points out, it's possible the veteran lineman has played his final snap as a Dolphin. Patrick Paul replaced Armstead at left tackle and will remain in the lineup for the remainder of the game.
Source: Adam Beasley
