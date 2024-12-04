Taylor Decker Ruled Out For Week 14
2 days agoDetroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker (knee) did not practice all week and has officially been ruled out for the Thursday night contest against the division-rival Green Bay Packers. In addition to Decker, the Lions will also be without defensive linemen Levi Onwuzurike (hamstring), Joshua Paschal (knee) and D.J. Reader (shoulder) in Week 14. This will be Decker's second straight missed game after also sitting out last Thursday's Thanksgiving Day win over the division-rival Chicago Bears. It's not great news for Detroit's juggernaut offense, but the news shouldn't make fantasy managers any less confident in starting quarterback Jared Goff in this matchup, even though he only threw for 145 yards and one touchdown in the first meeting against the Packers at Lambeau Field on Nov. 3. Hopefully Detroit will get Decker back in Week 15 against the Buffalo Bills.
Source: DetroitLions.com
