Stuart Skinner Looks To Extend Winning Streak In Stanley Cup Finals Rematch
3 weeks agoEdmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner heads out for his fourth consecutive victory in Monday's Stanley Cup Finals rematch against Florida. Skinner has defeated St. Louis, Tampa Bay, and Vegas on the bounce, allowing only six goals across the three contests. He's improved to 11-7-2 for the season and is sporting a 2.82 goals-against average with a .897 save percentage and one shutout. The Oilers netminder is enjoying his best stretch of the season, and the bookmakers believe Skinner is well-placed to keep his winning streak going on Monday, rating Edmonton as a -130 favorite for the game.
Source: Tony Brar
