Stephon Gilmore Won't Play Against Bears
3 weeks agoMinnesota Vikings cornerback Stephon Gilmore (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday night's primetime divisional clash against the Chicago Bears. Despite being limited in practice on Saturday, Gilmore will miss his second straight game, as expected. Gilmore will now hope to heal up to potentially play in next week's game on the road in Seattle against the Seahawks. With the 34-year-old five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro sitting on Monday night, look for Fabian Moreau to pick up extra snaps on defense at cornerback for the Vikes. Gilmore being out should be good news for Bears receivers DJ Moore, Keenan Allen and rookie Rome Odunze as they look to spring the upset in a hostile environment. Despite the Vikings defense missing Gilmore, they will be a strong fantasy play in Week 15 against a Bears offense that has been highly inconsistent under rookie QB Caleb Williams.
Source: Minnesota Vikings
