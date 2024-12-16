Stephon Gilmore Not Expected To Play On Monday Night
3 weeks agoAccording to a source, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Stephon Gilmore (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Week 15, is not expected to play on Monday Night Football versus the division-rival Chicago Bears. Despite returning to a limited practice session on Saturday, the 34-year-old veteran defensive back is probably not going to be active on Monday night. It's good news for Bears wideouts DJ Moore, Keenan Allen and rookie Rome Odunze as they look to pull the upset on the road. This will be Gilmore's second straight missed contest after also sitting out the Week 14 win over the Atlanta Falcons. The five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro has started 12 games in his first year in Minnesota and has racked up 47 tackles (32 solo), an interception and seven pass breakups. Fabian Moreau is likely to see a bigger role at corner for Minnesota on Monday.
Source: CBS Sports - Josina Anderson
