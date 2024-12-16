Steelers Defense Can't Get Off The Field In Loss To Eagles
3 weeks agoThe Pittsburgh Steelers surrendered 27 points and 401 yards of offense in a Week 15 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Although Pittsburgh's defense logged three sacks and a fumble recovery, it did almost all of its damage in the first half and struggled to make stops down the stretch. Philadelphia possessed the ball for over 24 minutes in the second half alone, wearing down the defense to yield a poor fantasy showing for the Steelers DST. Fortunately for the team and fantasy managers alike, outside linebacker T.J. Watt (ankle) seems to have avoided a serious injury after going down late in the fourth quarter. His health will be important to monitor heading into a divisional showdown with the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16.
Source: ESPN
