Spencer Shrader Placed On IR, Matthew Wright Signed To Active Roster
2 days agoThe Kansas City Chiefs placed kicker Spencer Shrader (hamstring) on Injured Reserve on Wednesday and signed kicker Matthew Wright to the 53-man active roster in a corresponding move. Shrader will be required to miss at least the next four games, meaning he won't be eligible to return until the Week 18 regular-season finale in Denver against the division-rival Broncos. Shrader was initially signed when the team put regular kicker Harrison Butker (knee) on IR, but he only made it two games with the Chiefs before getting injured himself. Butker will be eligible to come off IR in Week 15 to face the Cleveland Browns, so Wright could only stick around in KC for another week. Last week in the win over the Raiders, Wright made four of his five field-goal attempts and his only extra point. He'll be on the streaming radar on Sunday night against the Chargers in fantasy.
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
