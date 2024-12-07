Sincere McCormick Could Be On RB3/Flex Radar Against Tampa
4 days agoLas Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick has been given an opportunity in recent weeks to make noise in Vegas' backfield with both Alexander Mattison (ankle) and Zamir White (quadriceps) missing the last two contests. In losses to the Broncos and Chiefs, McCormick has seen 17 carries for 97 yards while catching two passes for one yard. White has already been ruled out for Week 14 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with Mattison listed as questionable. The 24-year-old has operated behind Ameer Abdullah in the No. 2 role, but the Raiders like the energy he brings to the offense, and he could continue to see more work this weekend if Mattison misses his third straight game. Fantasy managers desperate for a RB with six teams on bye in Week 14 could look McCormick's way as an RB3/flex, but it's probably only wise to do so if Mattison is inactive again on Sunday.
Source: Pro Football Reference
