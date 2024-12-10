Shohei Ohtani Unlikely To Pitch In Season-Opening Series
2 days agoLos Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he expects two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani (shoulder) to be ready to hit in the season-opening series in Tokyo, Japan, against the Chicago Cubs, but he's unlikely to pitch in the series. Ohtani had Tommy John surgery in 2023 and did not pitch at all during the 2024 campaign, but it didn't stop him from winning his third MVP award in the last four seasons by making history with 54 home runs, 130 RBI and 59 RBI while also leading the league in runs (134), on-base percentage (.390), slugging percentage (.646), OPS (1.036) and total bases (411). The Japanese superstar will be more attractive as a hitter in fantasy in 2025, but he still has ace potential on the mound in his first year back from TJ surgery. Ohtani is a unicorn on the baseball field and became the only player in MLB history with 50-plus homers and 50-plus steals in a single season.
Source: FOX Sports - Rowan Kavner
