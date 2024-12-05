Shea Theodore Hits Two Goals Wednesday
1 day agoVegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore popped up with two goals in Wednesday's 4-1 victory at Anaheim. He recorded the game-winning goal and had an empty-netter to ice the contest. With the effort, Theodore reached 20 points (three goals, 17 assists) for the campaign with 26 games played. This puts him on pace for his first career 60-point season. Theodore already has six multi-point games in 2024-25 and heads into Friday's big clash against Dallas in hot form. Through the last eight games, Theodore has produced seven points (two goals, five assists).
Source: ESPN
