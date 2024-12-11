Sauce Gardner Is Good To Go For Sunday's Game Against Jacksonville
2 days agoNew York Jets star defensive back Sauce Gardner (hamstring) is expected to suit up in Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Gardner missed last week's game against the Miami Dolphins due to a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 13 versus the Seattle Seahawks. Per Zack Rosenblatt, Gardner is good to go for Week 15, which will be a nice boost for the Jets' defense. With the Jets eliminated from the playoffs, Gardner feels close to 100%, as it seems unlikely New York would play him if he were not at full strength. Gardner will likely line up against the speedy Brian Thomas Jr. in his first game back in action. The Jaguars' passing attack has not been known to tear up opposing defenses, so the Jets' defense will be a top option for fantasy managers in Week 15. RotoBaller has the Jets DST as the No. 3 ranked fantasy defense in the latest Week 15 rankings.
Source: Zack Rosenblatt
