Saquon Barkley Returns On Sunday
3 weeks agoPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (undisclosed) returned to Sunday's intrastate battle with the Steelers. The back had 31 yards off seven carries. However, he exited the contest to be evaluated in the blue medical tent before remaining on the sidelines. Of course, fantasy managers were concerned. Fortunately, he's back in, although his health will be a major topic of discussion for the remainder of this contest and heading into the Week 16 matchup versus the Commanders.
Source: Ralph Vacchiano
