Saquon Barkley Has A Record-Breaking Showing On Sunday
3 days agoPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley finished Sunday's win over the Panthers by running for 124 yards off 20 carries. The former Giant had five touchdowns in his previous three appearances entering Week 14. Although he couldn't find the end zone in this one, his performance was still good enough to set a new Eagles' single-season rushing record. Barkley is in the mix to win this season's Most Valuable Player award. But there is still more business left on the horizon, with Philadelphia hosting Pittsburgh in Week 15. Of course, Barkley is a must-start, although he'll face a challenging matchup versus a potent Steelers defense.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN