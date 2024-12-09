Samuel Ersson Back In Flyers Crease On Sunday
3 days agoPhiladelphia Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson (lower body) will guard the crease in Sunday's meeting with Utah. The Swedish netminder returns to action after sitting out 11 games due to a lower-body injury. Ersson has been solid in the Flyers net this season, going 5-2-2 while allowing 2.70 goals with a .902 save percentage and one shutout. Sunday's matchup is a tricky one for Ersson, as Utah is in the bottom tier of the league in terms of goal-scoring, but the team has exploded for 22 goals across its last five road games.
Source: Charlie O'Connor
