Sam Hubbard Likely Done For The Season
3 weeks agoCincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (knee) suffered a PCL injury to his knee in Sunday's Week 15 win over the Tennessee Titans and will likely miss the rest of the season, according to sources. Hubbard has already been ruled out for the Week 16 contest against the division-rival Cleveland Browns, and he'll likely also miss the final two games of the season as well. The 29-year-old pass-rusher will at least go out on a high note in 2024 after scoring an offensive touchdown in Sunday's victory for the Bengals. Hubbard will finish his seventh season in the NFL (all in Cincinnati) with 41 tackles (25 solo), two sacks, nine QB hits, his first career interception and a forced fumble in 14 starts. Although Hubbard wasn't on the map in fantasy IDP leagues because of his lack of sacks, it's more bad news for an already bad Bengals defense.
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler
