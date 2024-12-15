Sam Hubbard Done With Right-Knee Injury
3 weeks agoCincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (right knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. Hubbard made one tackle prior to his departure, and he actually caught a touchdown pass from Joe Burrow, too. It came at a cost, though, as Hubbard's day is done. Myles Murphy and Joseph Ossai will be tasked with handling additional defensive snaps until Hubbard can return to action.
Source: Cincinnati Bengals
