Sam Darnold Lights Up Packers For Ninth Straight Win
1 week agoMinnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold completed 33 of 43 passes for a career-high 377 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 27-25 win over the Green Bay Packers. He threw one INT and lost three yards on his three carries. The former USC Trojan was again impressive -- this time in a difficult matchup against a Packers D that entered Week 17 allowing the third-fewest fantasy points per game to signal-callers. Darnold eclipsed the previous career-high in passing yards he set back in Week 14 and has gone over 300 yards three times in his last six outings after not having done so previously in 2024. The 27-year-old is up to a 35:12 TD:INT ratio while leading his squad to a 14-2 record -- an excellent season. He'll get a shot to capture the NFC North and the top record in his conference in a Week 18 divisional clash with the Detroit Lions.
Source: ESPN
