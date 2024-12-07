Rome Odunze A Desperation Flex With Upside In Week 14
4 days agoChicago Bears rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze will look to bounce back from a quiet performance in Week 13 as he faces a tough San Francisco defense in Week 14. The 49ers rank 4th in passing yards allowed, limiting opponents to just 190 yards per game. Meanwhile, Odunze's fellow star wide receiver, DJ Moore (quadriceps), is listed as questionable after being limited in Friday's practice following missed sessions on Wednesday and Thursday. While Moore remains optimistic about playing, if he's unable to go, it would open up more opportunities for the Bears' other pass catchers. Odunze will need to step up after a modest Week 13 performance in which he recorded just two catches for 25 yards. If Moore is ruled out, Odunze will become a boom-or-bust option with the potential for a more prominent role in the passing game. However, if Moore plays, it's difficult to confidently start Odunze, given the competition for targets in the Bears' offense.
Source: Patrick Norton
Source: Patrick Norton