Riley Patterson Makes One Extra Point In Week 15 Loss
3 weeks agoCleveland Browns kicker Riley Patterson made his lone extra-point attempt in a 21-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15. Patterson was elevated from the team's practice squad on Saturday and replaced Dustin Hopkins as the team's kicker for the game as the latter has made just 16 of his 25 field goals in 2024. Patterson didn't get a chance to do much in the loss and will likely revert back to the team's practice squad as head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters after the loss that Hopkins will be his kicker in Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals as he just wanted to give the veteran the week off after his struggles this season.
Source: NFL.com
