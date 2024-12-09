Raiders Not Optimistic About Aidan O'Connell's Injury
2 days agoThe Las Vegas Raiders aren't optimistic on quarterback Aidan O'Connell's knee injury that he suffered late in the Week 14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, the team's ninth straight loss to drop them to 2-11 on the season. "It doesn't look good," head coach Antonio Pierce said after the game. O'Connell was knocked out of the game late in the third quarter and was carted off the field with his leg in an air cast. Gardner Minshew II (collarbone) is already out for the rest of the season, so if O'Connell is, too, the Raiders would be down to third-stringer Desmond Ridder for the final four games of the year. Ridder should at least make the start in Week 15 against his old team, the Atlanta Falcons, on Monday Night Football. Between bad QB play and star receiver Davante Adams' departure via trade, the Raiders offense hasn't had much of a chance in 2024.
Source: The Athletic - Vic Tafur
Source: The Athletic - Vic Tafur