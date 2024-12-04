Raheem Mostert Limited In Wednesday's Practice
2 days agoMiami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (hip) was listed as limited in the team's first practice of Week 14 preparation on Wednesday. Mostert's hip injury dates back to the Nov. 17 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders, but it's a minor injury that he has played through. Therefore, barring a setback later this week, the 32-year-old veteran should be available to play in Week 14 against the division-rival New York Jets on Sunday. Mostert surprisingly led the Dolphins in rushing in last Thursday night's loss to the Green Bay Packers, when he had just 19 yards on five rushing attempts. It was the second straight week Mostert saw over 30% of the offensive snaps, but it hasn't led to much production. As long as starter De'Von Achane remains healthy, Mostert has no standalone fantasy appeal on game days. He's averaging a career-low 3.6 yards per carry and has 10 carries for 22 yards in the last four contests.
Source: MiamiDolphins.com
