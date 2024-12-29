Raheem Blackshear To Start For Panthers In Week 17
1 week agoWith Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (calf, knee) out for the final two games of the season, Raheem Blackshear will make the start in the backfield in Week 17 on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. ESPN's David Newton also suspects that Mike Boone, who was added to the 53-man active roster from the practice squad, will get a fair share of carries also. The Panthers are expected to give both Blackshear and Boone some touches as they play out the string in 2024. Neither back will be all that attractive for fantasy managers trying to win a championship in the final couple of weeks, but Blackshear should be the preferred flex dart throw in DFS contests in a plus matchup. The 26-year-old excelled as a pass-catcher out of the backfield in college and should have slightly more upside in PPR leagues, but he's averaged just 3.4 yards a carry on 40 rushing attempts in his three NFL seasons.
Source: ESPN.com - David Newton
