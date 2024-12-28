Raheem Blackshear Headed For Bigger Role In The Last Two Weeks
2 weeks agoThe Carolina Panthers placed lead running back Chuba Hubbard (calf, knee) on season-ending Injured Reserve on Saturday, meaning that Raheem Blackshear will now be elevated to a prominent role in Carolina's backfield for the final two weeks of the season. The 26-year-old is currently the only healthy RB on the Panthers' roster, but the team will surely elevate Mike Boone from the practice squad for the Week 17 contest on Sunday against the division-rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Fantasy managers that had been riding Hubbard's excellent season could now pivot to Blackshear, although he shouldn't be viewed as much more than a last-minute RB3/flex pivot in a matchup against a Tampa defense that has allowed the fewest half-PPR points to RBs in the last five weeks. Blackshear's role will grow for sure, but he could also be splitting valuable touches with Boone.
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
