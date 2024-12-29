Rachaad White Does Little In Victory
2 weeks agoTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White once again took a backseat to Bucky Irving in the backfield on Sunday. White rushed the ball six times for 30 yards while hauling in his lone target for four additional yards through the air. It was another dud from White who has become an afterthought with Irving having so much success lately. Irving recorded his third 100-plus yard performance during Sunday's win over the Carolina Panthers. The rookie back appears to have taken over as the full-time back in Tampa Bay, so White looks like he's just going to be the backup going forward. That being said, White won't have great streaming appeal for the Week 18 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN