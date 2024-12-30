Quinn Hughes Labeled As Week-To-Week
1 week agoVancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes (undisclosed) is week-to-week, according to head coach Rick Tocchet. The Canucks captain exited the lineup on Saturday versus Seattle, and it looks like he will miss a few more games. Hughes sat out Sunday's practice and won't join the team for a brief two-game road trip next week. His absence on Saturday elevated Erik Brannstrom to a bigger role. He even ended up leading the Canucks blue line in power-play time with 1:31. Brannstrom will be in a good position to improve his production if he can hang on to his spot on the first power-play unit. In 27 appearances, the 25-year-old has so far contributed three goals and four assists on the offensive end.
Source: Sportsnet
