Quentin Johnston Misses Monday's Practice
3 weeks agoLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report. Fantasy managers shouldn't read too much into that because it basically means he didn't go through walkthrough. Johnston suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That being said, it wouldn't be shocking to see Johnston sit or be limited early in the week. However, the Chargers do have a short week with a matchup against the Denver Broncos on Thursday. The absence of Johnston would mean more targets for Ladd McConkey and Joshua Palmer during Thursday's Week 16 contest.
Source: chargers.com
