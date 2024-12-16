Paul George Available Against Hornets On Monday
3 weeks agoPhiladelphia 76ers guard/forward Paul George (knee) is officially available for the team's Monday night matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. He's still dealing with the same knee issue but has been wearing a brace which has allowed him to be on the court more often. With Jared McCain (knee) out indefinitely, George's usage will likely increase even more along with Tyrese Maxey. So far, he's had a rough time scoring as he averages 15.9 points per game on 41.3% shooting from the floor and 31.7% from three, but he remains a must-start any time he plays.
Source: NBA Injury Report
