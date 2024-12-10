X
3 days agoThe New England Patriots waived wide receiver K.J. Osborn on Tuesday, according to a source. It was a mutual decision, with Osborn now having a chance to latch on with another team before the end of the season that will give him an opportunity for more playing time. The 27-year-old former Minnesota Vikings wideout was involved quite a bit in the offense earlier this year but dropped down the depth chart eventually as the season wore on as the Patriots prioritized getting some of their younger players involved on offense. He's been active for just three of the team's last nine games and will finish his only season in New England with seven receptions on 18 targets for 57 yards and one touchdown in seven games played. Osborn could latch on elsewhere down the stretch, but he'll be a long shot for fantasy relevance.--Keith Hernandez - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter

More Player News from RotoBaller

