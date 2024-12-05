Patrick Kane Returns To Red Wings Lineup
17 hours agoDetroit Red Wings right wing Patrick Kane (upper body) will be back in action on Thursday against Ottawa. The American star will return from a five-game absence. Kane has struggled for productivity this season, going scoreless in each of his last five appearances. He's totaled 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 20 games for the campaign. We should see Kane on the second line with J.T. Compher and Alex DeBrincat and on the top power-play unit. Half of his points have come with the man advantage this season.
Source: NHL
Source: NHL