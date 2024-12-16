Pat Freiermuth Scores For Third Consecutive Week
3 weeks agoPittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth caught three of his six targets for 22 receiving yards and a touchdown in a Week 15 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Although Philadelphia held Pittsburgh to just 163 total yards, Freiermuth managed to deliver a solid fantasy performance. His nine-yard score in the second quarter was not only his sixth trip to the end zone of the campaign but also his third in as many weeks. Freiermuth has been more important to the Steelers' aerial attack over the past two weeks with George Pickens (hamstring) inactive, but it is worth noting that his upward trajectory for fantasy began in Week 12. Despite the loss, the 26-year-old will carry some positive momentum into a Week 16 clash with the Baltimore Ravens.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN