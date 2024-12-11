P.J. Washington Won't Suit Up Versus OKC
3 days agoDallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (illness) won't play on Tuesday versus Oklahoma City. The former Hornet isn't feeling well, so he'll get a night off. Fortunately for Dallas, Naji Marshall (illness) is back from a four-game absence, which will help lessen the blow. Marshall will likely start in Washington's place, with the 26-year-old averaging 13.1 points in seven starts during the 2024-25 campaign.
Source: NBA Injury Report
