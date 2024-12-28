Onyeka Okongwu Still Out On Saturday
2 weeks agoAtlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (knee) remains out for Saturday's meeting with the Miami Heat. He'll now miss his fifth consecutive contest because of left knee inflammation, so it's anyone's guess when he will be healthy enough to return. With Bogdan Bogdanovic (leg) and Dyson Daniels (illness) also sidelined, the Hawks will need to go deeper into the bench, meaning De'Andre Hunter, who scored 25 points on Thursday versus the Bulls, and Larry Nance Jr. could continue to benefit from a production standpoint.
Source: Atlanta Hawks
Source: Atlanta Hawks