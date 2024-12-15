Olamide Zaccheaus Catches Three Passes On Sunday
3 weeks agoWashington Commanders wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus caught three of his four targets for 36 yards during their victory over the New Orleans Saints. Zaccheaus also found the end zone on the game's opening drive, but the play was called back due to a penalty. Zaccheaus' four targets tied him for the second-highest on the team alongside Dyami Brown. However, tight end Zach Ertz (concussion) left the game in the first half with a concussion, which opened up more opportunities for Zaccheaus late in the game. Fantasy managers should continue to monitor Ertz's status, as this could open up a stable role for Zaccheaus. In addition, with Noah Brown (kidney) on the IR, the No.2 spot on the depth chart is currently open. Zaccheaus will look to have another solid showing next weekend against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Source: ESPN.com
