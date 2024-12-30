Olamide Zaccheaus Catches Eight Passes On Sunday Night
2 weeks agoWashington Commanders wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus caught eight of his nine targets for 85 yards and a score during their victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday evening. Zaccheaus got on the scoresheet early catching the first score of the game on a seven-yard strike from Jayden Daniels. Zaccheaus' targets, receptions, and yards paced all other Washington pass catchers in this contest and was Daniels' go-to option all evening. His longest reception went for 16 yards. With Noah Brown (kidney) and Dyami Brown (hamstring) both sidelined, Zaccheaus has made the most of his opportunities. Over the past two games he has scored three touchdowns and tallied at least 70 yards in each game. He should be viewed as a solid flex option in Week 18 facing the Dallas Cowboys.
Source: ESPN.com
