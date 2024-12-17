Odell Beckham Jr. Clears Waivers, Officially A Free Agent
3 weeks agoFormer Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. cleared waivers on Monday and is now officially a free agent. Beckham and the Dolphins mutually agreed to part ways late last week, and now the 32-year-old veteran pass-catcher is free to sign with any team he pleases. He reportedly already had several potential landing spots in mind, and although Beckham probably won't have any kind of significant role with another team down the stretch in 2024, he could find a new home relatively quickly. We'd expect OBJ to try and sign with a contender to provide veteran receiving depth going into the postseason in several weeks. The former 12th overall pick by the New York Giants in 2014 out of LSU has been on the decline for several years now and had only nine catches on 18 targets for 55 yards and no touchdowns in nine games with Miami before being waived.
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport