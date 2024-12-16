Nikola Vucevic Probable To Play Monday Against Raptors
3 weeks agoChicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (illness) is expected to return after a one-game absence from an illness. He's officially listed as probable on the injury report, so fantasy managers should still check one more time leading up to tipoff. The veteran big man has only needed to miss one game so far and is averaging 21.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.2 threes per game. As long as he plays, he remains a must-start.
Source: NBA Injury Report
