The Toronto Blue Jays acquired right-hander Nick Sandlin and second baseman Andres Gimenez from the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday in exchange for outfielder Nick Mitchell and infielder Spencer Horwitz , who was later flipped to the Pittsburgh Pirates for three pitchers. Sandlin, 27, has posted a decent 3.27 ERA (4.41 FIP), a 1.15 WHIP, one save and a 223:92 K:BB in 195 1/3 innings over 209 appearances (one start) in his first four years in the big leagues, all with the Guardians. For the second straight season in 2024, the reliever had a 3.75 ERA while also sporting a 1.27 WHIP, a career-high 68 strikeouts and 27 walks in 57 2/3 frames. The former second-round selection by Cleveland in the 2018 draft out of the University of Mississippi will serve in a middle-relief role for the Jays in 2025 and won't carry much fantasy value.