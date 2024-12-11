Nick Sandlin Traded To Blue Jays
3 days agoThe Toronto Blue Jays acquired right-hander Nick Sandlin and second baseman Andres Gimenez from the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday in exchange for outfielder Nick Mitchell and infielder Spencer Horwitz, who was later flipped to the Pittsburgh Pirates for three pitchers. Sandlin, 27, has posted a decent 3.27 ERA (4.41 FIP), a 1.15 WHIP, one save and a 223:92 K:BB in 195 1/3 innings over 209 appearances (one start) in his first four years in the big leagues, all with the Guardians. For the second straight season in 2024, the reliever had a 3.75 ERA while also sporting a 1.27 WHIP, a career-high 68 strikeouts and 27 walks in 57 2/3 frames. The former second-round selection by Cleveland in the 2018 draft out of the University of Mississippi will serve in a middle-relief role for the Jays in 2025 and won't carry much fantasy value.
Source: The Athletic - Ken Rosenthal
