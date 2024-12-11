Nick Bosa, Trent Williams Do Not Practice On Tuesday
3 days agoSan Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (oblique) and left tackle Trent Williams (ankle, personal) both picked up DNPs at the team's walkthrough practice on Tuesday for the second straight day this week. Both Bosa and Williams have missed each of the team's last three games due to their respective injuries, and with a quick turnaround in Week 15 against the division-rival Los Angeles Rams this Thursday night, we'd be pretty surprised if Bosa and Williams were able to play. When Bosa does return, he'll be a pretty risky starting lineup option for fantasy managers in IDP leagues because he will likely be in more of a rotational role in his first game back. Williams has also been dealing with the tragic passing of his young son and doesn't have a current timeline to return to the field.
Source: ESPN.com - Nick Wagoner
